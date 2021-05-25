Sheffield Wednesday have cooled their interest in Cheltenham Town’s Will Boyle, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday have decided against moving for the defender and will pursue other targets.

Boyle, who is 25 years old, has been linked with a move away from Cheltenham this summer.

Charlton Athletic, Preston North End and Rotherham United have all been credited with an interest, as per a report by Football Insider.

Yorkshire Live pouring cold water on speculation of him moving to Sheffield Wednesday could pave the way for the above three to swoop in.

Boyle played a huge role in Cheltenham’s promotion from League Two last season and still has another year left on his contract with Michael Duff’s side.

He has had an impressive past five years on the books of the Robins and has made 163 appearances for them, chipping in with 22 goals.

He started his career in the academy at Huddersfield Town and rose up through the youth ranks there. He went on to play twice for the Terriers’ first-team as a youngster.

The 6ft 3inc man also had loan spells away at Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield Town, York City and Kilmarnock to get some game time under his belt.

Huddersfield then let him leave on a permanent basis in January 2017 when Cheltenham came calling and he has been there since.

Sheffield Wednesday emerged as a potential destination for him this summer but they will not be in for him.