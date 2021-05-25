Celtic have won the race to sign Joey Dawson from Scunthorpe United, according to an exclusive report by Iron-Bru.co.uk.

Celtic have batted away competition from elsewhere to land the youngster.

Dawson, who is 17 years old, has passed a medical to move to the Scottish Premiership giants.



Iron-Bru.co.uk have previously reported that Derby County were keen on him, whilst The Sun suggested Arsenal wanted him in October last year.



However, Celtic are seeing off strong interest to lure him to Glasgow.

Dawson is believed to be turning down a contract offer by Scunthorpe in favour of a move to Celtic Park.

The nephew of Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has caught the eye in the Iron’s youth ranks and losing him this summer will be a big blow for the League Two side.

He became the their youngest ever player to make his first team debut in a Carabao Cup tie coincidently against Derby at the Sands Venue Stadium in August 2019.

That is his first and only senior appearance for Scunny to date but he has been a key player for them at youth levels, scoring 16 goals in the Youth Alliance league this past term.



Celtic have won the race for his signature, despite links to Arsenal and Derby, and will be looking forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years.

He is not the only player they have snapped up from the Football League over recent times, with youngster Liam Shaw joining from Sheffield Wednesday.