Southend United boss Phil Brown has told Echo News that the club are keen to keep versatile veteran Greg Halford.

Southend United brought the 36-year-old ace in back in December, agreeing a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Halford went on to feature 16 times for Phil Brown’s side, scoring one goal. He was unable to guide them away from safety but made an impression at Roots Hall.

Now, it has emerged that the club are interested in keeping Halford beyond the end of his current deal.

Southend boss Brown has confirmed the club will be making an offer to the experienced utility man ahead of next season.

Speaking to Echo News, Brown said the club could look offer him a pay as you play deal in the National League. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“I’ve said to him we would be getting an offer across to him but it would be based on time rather than money and it’s ongoing.

“What I mean by that is in the National League you can go game to game, month to month or whatever you want to.”

Securing a deal for a player of Halfprd’s experience and versatility could be a shrewd bit of business for Southend United as they prepare for next season.

The former England youth international can play upfront, centre-back and in midfield. Over the course of a lengthy career, Halford has featured for the likes of Sunderland, Colchester United and Sheffield United.

One of his most notable stints came with Nottingham Forest, where he managed eight goals and six assists in 82 games. He spent three years at the City Ground in a stint from 2012 to 2015.

He also spent two years on the books with Portsmouth from 2010 to 2012, joining permanently after a loan spell. Halford managed 12 goals in 77 games for the club, also providing five assists.