Siriki Dembele has been sent a transfer warning by Peterborough United director football Barry Fry, who told the Peterborough Telegraph that he “needs to be careful” if he wants to pursue a move elsewhere.

Siriki Dembele has been no stranger to transfer interest from elsewhere over the course of the 2020/21 campaign.

Fulham were said keen on the Peterborough United star back in January, as were Nottingham Forest.

Despite Posh’s promotion to the Championship, speculation has continued regarding a potential move away from London Road. Now, director of football Barry Fry has given some words of advice to the forward.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Fry warned Dembele that he may need to be careful in his efforts to secure a lucrative move away.

He said the state of the current market could mean buying clubs may not be able to offer the money they would have been able to previously. Here’s what he had to say:

“Siriki needs to be careful. It’s likely to be a difficult transfer market this summer. Premier League clubs will only be setting their budgets right now and it could be the money available in the top two divisions isn’t as great as normal.

“You watch Siriki sometimes and you’d willingly pay a few bob for him. But, on other occasions, his body language will let him down.

“We want Siriki to stay, but he told me on Friday his agents would be in touch and as yet I have heard nothing.”

With Fry’s words in mind, it will be interesting to see how Dembele’s situation pans out over the summer window.

Dembele was a star performer for Darren Ferguson’s side in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 24-year-old managed 12 goals and 12 assists across all competitions, featuring on both wings as well as through the middle. His contributions to Posh’s promotion-winning campaign takes him to 25 goals and 28 assists in 122 games since joining back in 2018.