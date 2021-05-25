Ex-Derby County boss Frank Lampard is one West Brom’s ‘managerial shortlist’, reports Express and Star’s Joseph Masi.

Lampard, 42, was given his first managerial job with Derby County ahead of the 2018/19 campaign. He guided the Rams to an unexpected play-off final where his side eventually lost out to Aston Villa.

Soon after he was handed his dream job at Chelsea but for the former Blues and England midfielder, it wouldn’t work out and he was replaced by Thomas Tuchel after a season-and-a-half in charge.

Now though, having bee recently linked to the Crystal Palace vacancy, Lampard is now on West Brom’s shortlist as they look to replace Sam Allardyce ahead of their Championship return:

I understand Frank Lampard is on Albion's managerial shortlist with the former Chelsea boss open to a job in the Championship.https://t.co/HxX2mR75We #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) May 25, 2021

Both Derby County and West Brom endured torrid seasons just gone – the Baggies were relegated after finishing in 19th-place of the Premier League and a full 13 points form safety, whilst the Rams ended the Championship season just a point and a place above the drop zone.

Wayne Rooney’s side saw their Championship fate go down to the final day in a Pride Park classic v Sheffield Wednesday, which ended 3-3 and with the Owls sitting rock-bottom of the table.

With regards to Lampard and West Brom, it could be an appointment that’s worth while – he showed in his sole season at Derby County that he can compete at Championship level and it only seems a matter of time before he lands his next job.

It’d a tricky job to steer West Brom to an immediate return to the top flight, but Bilic did it and Lampard could yet replicate his achievement.