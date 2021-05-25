Bournemouth look set to replace Jonathan Woodgate after their play-off semi-final heartache last weekend, according to Football Insider .

It was confirmed on Saturday afternoon that Woodgate’s side would be set for another season in the Championship after their 3-2 aggregate defeat to Brentford in the 2nd leg of their play-off semi-final. Now according to a Bournemouth source close to Football Insider, the Cherries are set to look for a new manager this summer to replace interim boss Woodgate.

After the game on Saturday, Woodgate admitted he and his players were left ‘devastated’ by the result and also went on to bemoan the referring decisions that cost his side. The Cherries finished the regular Championship season in 6th-place after an upturn in results since Woodgate’s appointment.

The 41-year-old initially joined the south coast club as a first-team coach, but in that same week manager Jason Tindall, who brought Woodgate in was sacked by the club. Woodgate took temporary charge, but after three wins and a draw in five games, Woodgate was appointed manager until the end of the season.

The former Middlesbrough boss was crowned Manager of the Month in April, after winning six of their seven games. He had the Cherries firing as they produced 18 goals over the month, but their form fell away once their play-off place was confirmed and his side came into the play-off games with three defeats in a row.

This is Woodgate’s second managerial job after his unsuccessful period at his old side Middlesbrough, where he was sacked after 38 games in charge as the club was dragged into a relegation battle. However, this period on the south coast can be seen as a good period for Woodgate, even though they didn’t get promoted he got the side playing with confidence again. He got attacking players like Junior Stanislas, Dominic Solanke, and Arnaut Danjuma flowing again and brought the creativity the Cherries had been missing.