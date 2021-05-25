Charlton Athletic are weighing up a summer move for Portsmouth’s Craig MacGillivray, reports London News Online.

MacGillivray, 28, is reportedly an ‘attractive option’ for Charlton Athletic going into the summer. The Scottish keeper is soon going to be out of contract at Portsmouth with the Addicks’ current no.1 Ben Amos set to be likewise.

Now, London News Online report that the Pompey man is on a ‘list of potential targets’ as Charlton boss Nigel Adkins weighs up his goalkeeping options going into the 2021/22 campaign.

Formerly of the likes of Harrogate, Walsall and Shrewsbury, MacGillivray has been with Portsmouth for the past three seasons.

In the season just gone he featured in all 46 of Pompey’s League One games, scooping their Player of the Season award after another fine showing with the Fratton Park club.

But London News Online report that Danny Cowley’s side have been ‘hit hard’ by the financial hardships of the past year or so and that MacGillivray among others could be let go to cope with those costs.

As for Charlton, they ended up finishing the season just a place in front of Pompey. Both sides experienced differing seasons but ultimately ended on highs after seeing upturns under their respective new managers.

Adkins guided Charlton to a run of one loss in their final 15 League One games of the season and should they have a productive summer then they’ll head into the 2012/22 campaign as one of the favourites for promotion.

Portsmouth will be likewise if they can maintain some of their big names over summer – MacGillivray though looks like he could be the first of many to say goodbye to the club this summer.