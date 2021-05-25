Luton Town are sizing up a summer swoop for Wycombe Wanderers attacker Fred Onyedinma, Football Insider has claimed.

Luton Town are said to be interested in bringing Fred Onyendinma back to the Championship after suffering relegation to League One with Wycombe Wanderers.

Football Insider claims Nathan Jones is looking at the possibility of bringing the Nigerian-born winger to Kenilworth Road.

Onyedinma is entering the final year of his deal with the Chairboys, so it will be interesting to see if the club can fend off the interest in his services to keep him at Adams Park.

For Gareth Ainsworth’s side, the 24-year-old chipped in with five goals and four assists across all competitions. Onyedinma played 45 times in the 2020/21 campaign, featuring on both the left and right-wing as well as through the middle on occasion.

His contributions take him to 23 goals and 10 assists for Wycombe, notching up 114 appearances.

Onyedinma has been on the books at Adams Park since 2019, joining from Millwall after two loan stints with the club.

However, with Luton ready to offer him another shot at Championship football, it awaits to be seen if a summer move materialises in the coming months.

The Millwall academy graduate played over 150 times for the Lions after breaking into the senior side.

In that time, he chipped in with 12 goals and 15 assists at The Den.