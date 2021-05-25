Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has delivered an update to their fans on his Twitter (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic’s manager has said a lot of hard work is going on behind the scenes at the Valley.

Adkins is gearing up for his first full season in charge of the London club and will be aiming for promotion.

The Addicks narrowly missed out on a place in the League One Play-Offs in this past campaign and have a big summer in store.

Adkins has sent this update to Charlton supporters on social media as he went on his morning walk yesterday: “There’s a lot of hard work going on behind the scenes at Charlton Athletic.

“We’re getting ourselves ready for the start of next season so well done to all the staff, the recruitment staff and to everybody at the ground.

“I was there on Friday watching the Under-18s play Wigan Athletic. Congratulations to Wigan Athletic, it was great watching two real great sides play a good game of football. The future is bright for both teams!”

News regarding contract talks at Charlton have gone quiet with the likes of Chuks Aneke, Jason Pearce, Jake Forster-Caskey and Ben Amos all due to become free agents at the end of next month.

Adkins will no doubt want to put his own stamp on his squad this summer and potentially bring in players he has worked with in the past.

He knows what it takes to get promoted out of League One having got out of this division with Scunthorpe United (x2) and Southampton in the past.