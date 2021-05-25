Bolton Wanderers midfielder Ali Crawford’s future at the club is ‘unclear’, as per a report by The Bolton News.

Bolton Wanderers still have him under contract for another year.

Crawford, who is 29 years old, was loaned out to Tranmere Rovers in the January transfer window.

He made 24 appearances for Bolton in the first half of the season before they gave him the green light to move to Prenton Park.

Ian Evatt’s side have a decision to make on his future at the University of Bolton Stadium this summer as they gear up for life in League One.

Crawford has got bags of experience of playing at that level and does offer the Trotters more competition and depth in their midfield department.

However, they may try and move him on to clear up funds and space in their ranks.

Tranmere could potentially look at signing him permanently but that will depend on who their new manager is.

Crawford played in Scotland for Hamilton Academical before moving down to England in 2018 for a spell at Doncaster Rovers.

He helped the Yorkshire club get into the League One Play-Offs under Grant McCann a couple of campaigns ago.

Bolton snapped him up in 2019 and he was part of their side relegated to League Two in his first season.

His situation in the North West currently hangs in the balance going into the summer transfer window.