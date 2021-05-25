Former Chelsea coach and player Jody Morris ‘is on the look-out’ for a managerial job in the Football League this summer, reports Football League World.

Morris, 42, was a player best known for his time with the likes of Chelsea, Millwall and St Johnstone. He stepped into Chelsea’s youth academy as their academy manager from 2014 to 2018 and left to join Derby County in 2018 as Frank Lampard’s no.2.

He would return to Stamford Bridge alongside Lampard in 2019 but now, Football League World claim that Morris is looking for his first managerial job and has his sights set on the Bournemouth role:

Football League World has been told that he would be open to the AFC Bournemouth job if it became available to him this summer, too, but time will have to tell as to what the Cherries are planning in that regard. Bournemouth under Jonathan Woodgate have just crashed out of the Championship play-offs and now look set for a summer overhaul.

The Cherries lost to Brentford in the play-off semi-finals and now it looks as though they’ll lose a host of backroom names to Celtic, with former manager Eddie Howe closing in on the job in Scotland and wanting to bring with him some of his old Bournemouth allies.

As well as that, Bournemouth could lose a crop of players in the summer transfer window – the likes of David Brooks will no doubt attract Premier League interest, with Watford already being linked with Arnaut Danjuma.

As for Morris, a Bournemouth could be possible with Woodgate still unsure about his future, having only penned a deal until the end of the season – it’d be a big job for Morris and a gamble from the club, but given his vast experience as both a player and a coach, it could be a shrewd one.