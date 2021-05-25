West Brom’s Kenneth Zohore is ‘unlikely’ to go back on loan to Millwall, says Lions boss Gary Rowett.

Zohore, 27, has just spent the season on loan with Millwall in the Championship. The Dane netted two goals in 17 league appearances for Rowett’s side, after seeing injuries plagues his spell at The Den.

Now, speaking to News At Den, Rowett has ruled out another move for the West Brom man:

I think just Ken’s fitness, really, and injuries would make it difficult to pursue that any further. It’s probably unlikely that we would go back in for Ken.

Zohore is contracted at The Hawthorns until 2023. He joined form Cardiff City ahead of the 2019/20 season but has so far failed to impress with the Baggies – he scored just three goals in 17 Championship appearances for them during their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

The former Cardiff City man though could have one last chance with West Brom – they look likely to lose Charlie Austin to QPR this summer, whilst Mbaye Diagne is due to return to Galatasaray which will leave them relatively short in attacking options.

Karlan Grant then will likely be the Baggies’ main source of goals (or at least hope of goals) as they return to the Championship.

The club are yet to find a manager to take them into the new season with Sam Allardyce set to leave after failing to keep the club in the Premier League – his side eventually finished in 19th-place and a full 13 points from safety.

As for Zohore, what the future holds for him remains unclear and he could yet seek the exit after some worsening seasons in England.