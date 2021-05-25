Watford’s former striker Matej Vydra ‘could well’ fancy a return to Vicarage Road from Burnley this summer, as per a report by Sky Sports.

Watford are gearing up for life back in the Premier League next season.

Sky Sports journalist Simeon Gholam has written: “Former Watford striker Matej Vydra could well fancy a return as he continues to find himself in and out of the side at Burnley – even despite his late-season scoring exploits.”

Vydra, who is 28 years old, has forced his way back into Burnley’s first-team over recent months having previously fallen out-of-favour. He scored six goals in all competitions this past season for Sean Dyche’s side.

Read: Watford-linked winger yet to open talks with promoted EFL side

However, the attacker is out of contract at the end of the next campaign (2022) meaning Watford could try and tempt the Clarets into cashing in on him this summer.

Vydra has played for them twice before in the past. He scored 22 goals in the 2012/13 season for the Hertfordshire side on loan from Udinese before later returning to Vicarage Road in 2014.

He also played for Derby County from 2016 to 2018 and scored 27 goals in 80 games for the Rams before Burnley signed him.

Read: Cardiff City stance on Watford-linked winger revealed

Vydra has had to bide his time for opportunities since making the move to Turf Moor and could now be tempted by a return to Watford.

The Hornets need to boost their attack as they prepare for the Premier League and the Czech Republic international fits the bill.