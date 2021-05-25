Sheffield United midfielder Regan Slater ‘wants’ to return to Hull City, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Sheffield United have a big decision to make on his future at Bramall Lane.

Slater, who is 21 years old, spent the past season on loan with the Tigers and helped them win the League One title.

Grant McCann’s side are now keen to lure him to the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

Hull Live reads: “City want to bring him back, he wants to come back. The question remains whether or not the two parties can strike a deal to suit all parties.”

Slater is believed to have another year left on his contract at Sheffield United but it is yet to be known whether he is part of their long-term plans.

Preston North End are also said to be interested in luring him away from South Yorkshire this summer, as per a report by Lancashire Live.



Slater is a product of the Blades’ academy and has made three appearances for their first-team so far in his career.



He had loan spells at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United before Hull swooped in last October.

The midfielder played 34 games in all competitions for the Tigers last term and has done enough to warrant them wanting to sign him for good now.