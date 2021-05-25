Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth-linked Clark Robertson is a target for Hapoel Jerusalem.

The Daily Record are reporting that the Israeli side are looking to sign the in-demand centre-back.

Robertson, who is 27 years old, has been approached by Portsmouth and is also a target for his former club Aberdeen.

He is leaving Rotherham United this summer and has a big decision to make on his next move.

Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Fleetwood Town are all also keen, as reported by Football Insider.

Hapoel Jerusalem have just been promoted to the Israeli top flight and their interest in Robertson has come out of nowhere.

The ex-Scotland youth international started out at Aberdeen and went on to play 68 appearances for the Dons as a youngster before moving down to England in 2015.

He signed for Blackpool and spent three years at Bloomfield Road, making 137 appearances in all competitions. He played a key role in the Tangerines’ promotion from League Two in his first year at the club.

Robertson was then signed by Rotherham and has played for the Millers for the past three seasons.

The Yorkshire club have been relegated back to League One though and their defender will be moving on to a new club this summer.

Portsmouth, Sunderland, Plymouth and Aberdeen are hoping to keep him in the UK. However, Hapoel Jerusalem have now joined the race for his signature.