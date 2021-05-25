Luton Town are interested in Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough, as per a report by The News.

Luton Town could lure the centre-back to the Championship this summer.

Whatmough, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at Portsmouth at the end of next month.

The League One side have offered him a new deal but he is believed to be exploring his options.

Bristol City have also been linked with a move for him, as per journalist Ciaran Wiseman on Twitter.

However, the ex-England youth international has now emerged on the radar of Luton as they prepare for their third consecutive campaign in the second tier.

The Hatters are in the hunt for some reinforcements and could see Whatmough as an ideal replacement for Matty Pearson, who has recently left the club for Huddersfield Town.

Luton have also been dealt a blow with striker James Collins also heading out the exit door to Cardiff City.

Nevertheless, Nathan Jones’ side will lift their spirits with a couple of early summer additions and Whatmough is someone who is being tipped to make the step up to the Championship.

He has risen up through Portsmouth’s youth ranks and has made 136 appearances for the Fratton Park club so far in his career.

Whatmough is available on a free transfer and would be a useful acquisition if Luton can bring him in.