Watford ‘may’ keep tabs on AFC Bournemouth starlet Arnaut Danjuma this summer, as per a report by Sky Sports.

Watford are preparing for life back in the Premier League and the Bournemouth star could emerge on their radar.

Danjuma, who is 24 years old, has had an impressive past season in the Championship and may fancy his chances of a move back to the top flight this summer.

West Ham United and Southampton have also been linked over recent times, as reported by The Sun.

Sky Sports’ Simeon Gholam has written: “They (Watford) may also have a keen eye on Bournemouth’s Arnaut Danjuma to give some balance on the left side and add some extra flair and goals.”

Bournemouth could face a battle to keep hold of him over the coming months after they lost in the Play-Offs over two legs to Brentford.

The Cherries will be competing in the Championship for another year now and have some decisions to make this summer.

Danjuma joined them in August 2019 from Club Brugge and was relegated from the Premier League in his first season.

However, he has since turned into one of Bournemouth’s most prized assets in the second tier and scored 17 goals in all competitions in this past campaign.

Watford need to get their recruitment right as they gear up for life back in the top flight and Danjuma would be a shrewd addition if they can lure him to Vicarage Road.

He has a big point to prove in the Premier League after his relegation last year.

