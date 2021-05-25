Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has reiterated the importance of playing in front of fans after his side crashed out of the League One play-offs.

Sunderland lost 3-2 on aggregate against Lincoln City in the League One play-off semi-finals. The Black Cats claimed a 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light which condemned them to a fourth-straight season in the third-tier, sparking a huge uproar among large sections of Sunderland fans after the game.

They took to social media to vent their anger at the club’s misfortune whilst a section of supporters who attended the game had some things to say to Johnson – after the game, he approached a group of supporters who were angry with the loss.

Them scenes are becoming almost synonymous with Sunderland and their managers. But speaking to Sunderland Echo, Johnson stressed the importance of Sunderland’s die-hard fans and how his side’s style of play ‘feeds’ off those supporters:

“We haven’t had the opportunity to implement it [high-pressing style of play] in front of fans but I think that we can see and they can see exactly how that benefits the boys in their performance.

“There was only 10,000 in there and they made it seem like at least 25. Players feed off that, and vice versa.” Johnson got his Sunderland side playing some of the best attacking football they’ve seen in years when he initially arrived. Form tailed off towards the play-offs though and they’ve crashed out as many expected they would. But that second leg against Lincoln City at the Stadium of Light gave Johnson and his players a taste of what next season might be like:

“You have seen today, if we can harness the power of the fans, use that in our pressing system, we can create really good, high-tempo spectacles,” he said.