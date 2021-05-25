Nottingham Forest have rejected multiple offers for Brennan Johnson, according to a report by Football Insider.

Nottingham Forest have batted away both loan and permanent approaches for their in-demand youngster.

Johnson, who is 20 years old, is a wanted man this summer after an impressive past year on loan at Lincoln City.

He has helped the Imps reach the League One Play-Off final and his current focus will be on gaining promotion.

Johnson rocked up at Sincil Bank last summer and has since made 47 appearances in all competitions for Michael Appleton’s side, chipping in with 13 goals and 13 assists.

He is due to return to Forest after the final against Blackpool next weekend.

The winger still has two years left on his contract at the City Ground and is expected to be part of Chris Hughton’s first-team plans.

However, the Red will have to see off competition from elsewhere to keep hold of him.



Brentford and Leeds United have been linked with him over recent times, as reported by The Athletic, and it will be interesting to see if either of those two are looking to sign him.

The Bees will lock horns with Swansea City in the Championship Play-Off final at Wembley this weekend as they look to make amends for their defeat to Fulham on the same stage last season.

Leeds, on the other hand, are gearing up for another year in the Premier League under Marcelo Bielsa.