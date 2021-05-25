Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is set to be announced as Celtic’s new manager this week, after final discussions regarding his old backroom team on the South Coast.

Celtic have seemingly been waiting on Bournemouth to finalise their appointment of Howe. The club qualified for the Championship play-offs but bowed out to Brentford over the weekend and now, the Cherries look set to lose a host of both players and staff.

Staff-wise, first-team coaches Stephen Purches and Simon Weatherstone, and technical director Richard Hughes are wanted by Howe to join him up in Scotland.

Daily Record reports that Howe has ‘asked Celtic to make approaches’ for the trio, mentioning that he wants Hughes to be his ‘head scout’.

The report also claims that Howe has met with Celtic’s official in the past 24 hours and that Bournemouth have ‘informed their staff’ that they will need to find ways of ‘cutting costs after their failed promotion bid’.

It means a reduction in terms of their parachute payments from their time in the English Premier League – Celtic will hope that might work to their advantage when it comes to compensation for the trio.

Daily Record also go on to mention how Howe had ‘contractual issues which couldn’t be addressed’ until the Cherries’ season was over.

There seems to be nothing standing in Celtic and Howe’s way now – they’ve seemingly got their man and Howe looks set to get his, bringing with him from Bournemouth the team that helped him climb through all four levels of the Football League.

He remains a quality manager but Bournemouth fans will be feeling hard done by, not only after missing out promotion but now facing a summer overhaul of both players and staff.