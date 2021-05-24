Millwall are one of those sides that can give any opponent a battle when they are on form and they often do just that.

Millwall fans will be quick to tell you that the current squad, who finished 11th last season, needs restructuring in order to push further up the table.

According to Football Insider, that restructuring has continued with the Lions capturing Hull City stopper George Long.

Long arrival comes as no surprise – been touted before

Long had been seen as a Millwall target for a while and Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey writes that the Lions have got their man after he completed a medical today at the London club.

Referencing a ‘source’, Veysey adds that Long has signed on at the New Den on a two-year deal that he says will be announced “imminently.”

Veysey says that Millwall “are in the market” for a new face between the sticks to serve as back-up for number one keeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

Long contract ‘unsustainable’ at the KCOM

Long’s deal at the New Den doesn’t come as a surprise from either end what with Millwall fans somewhat expecting his arrival.

Whilst London was calling for Long, Hull City were being realistic that they’d struggle to keep a hold of the former England Under-20 international.

Local source Hull Live wrote last Friday that Tigers boss Grant McCann did not see Long staying at the East Yorkshire club. He said the club couldn’t trigger a contract option “because it was unsustainable in terms of what their option year would have put them on.”

Hull City and George Long could be set to meet up next season after the Tigers promotion back to the Sky Bet Championship as League One champions.