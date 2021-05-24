Middlesbrough loanee Yannick Bolasie is ‘likely to be offloaded’ this summer by parent club Everton, according to Sky Sports.

Middlesbrough are actively pursuing a deal to bring Bolasie back to the Riverside in the up and coming transfer window.

The winger is not in the plans of Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti for next season and will be allowed to leave the club this summer. This will allow the Toffees to reduce the wage bill down and sign a new wide player of their own.

Middlesbrough are in the market to sign a winger or two, with the likes of Junior Hoilett and Jordan Jones linked in recent months. But with Bolasie having played for the club last season and impressed, manager Neil Warnock is likely to want to reignite their interest and make his loan permanent.

In 15 Championship games at Middlesbrough, the wide man scored a total of three goals whilst managing to register four assists for teammates in the process.

However, the move does seem to have hit a bit of a snag according to recent reports, with Bolasie potentially having priced himself out of a move to Boro. The 32-year-old is demanding higher wages than chairman Steve Gibson is willing to part with and it could mean he moves elsewhere.

Bolasie isn’t the only Democratic Republic of Congo international and former Middlesbrough loanee who is possibly looking to re-sign for the club. As reported on The72 earlier today, Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano admitted he would consider re-joining Boro if the opportunity arose in the coming months.