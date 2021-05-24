Reading are understood to have had two bids rejected by Gillingham for Jack Tucker in January, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Reading wanted to lure the defender to the Madejski Stadium during this past season.

Tucker, who is 21 years old, is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Gillingham held firm during the January transfer window and rebuffed the Royals’ advances.

However, Steve Evans’ side will have to fend off more interest this summer with Championship new boys Peterborough United and Hull City now being linked with him.

Tucker joined the Gills at the age of seven and has risen up through the youth ranks of the League One side.

He was handed his first-team debut in October 2017 in a league game against Portsmouth before he was even on a professional contract.

The centre-back had loan spells away in non-league at Greenwich Borough and Hastings United a couple of years ago to get some experience under his belt.

Tucker then returned to Priestfield and has been a regular over the past two seasons, making 87 appearances in all competitions.

Gillingham have already lost key trio Jack Bonham, Connor Ogilvie and Jordan Graham since the end of the past season and will not want to lose Tucker.

Peterborough and Hull’s names have emerged and it will be interesting to see if Reading rekindle any lingering interest from the winter.