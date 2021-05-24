Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass will not be moving to Hull City this summer, as per a report by Hull Live.

Sheffield Wednesday’s forward has been linked with a move to the Tigers.

However, his father, Dean Windass, has ruled out his son moving to the KCOM Stadium.

Dean scored Hull’s most iconic goal 13 years ago today in the 2008 Play-Off final when he volleyed his boyhood club into the Premier League for the first time ever.

Read: Three defenders Hull City should target if Reece Burke leaves

His son, Josh, will not be following in his footsteps though: “If Sheffield Wednesday want to sell Josh, and whatever money they’re after for him I’m sure if it’ll be best for both parties, they’ll decide that.

“Josh is very happy at Sheffield Wednesday, I know that, he gets on well with Darren (Moore) – an ex-teammate of mine at Bradford and it’s a massive football club.”

He added: “At the end of the day, the supporters will be back and we know Sheffield Wednesday fans will be back in numbers to support the team to get back into the Championship with or without Josh.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen and I mean that, but I can categorically say he won’t be coming to Hull City.”

Read: Hull City waiting to hear back from 2018 signing with Millwall lurking

Windass impressed for Sheffield Wednesday last season and scored 10 goals in all competitions.

They will want to keep hold of him for League One next term but there is expected to be interest in the Championship.

Rumours of moving to his hometown club Hull will always arise due to his family connections.

It will be an interesting transfer window ahead for Windass but a move to East Yorkshire is not on the cards for him.