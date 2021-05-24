Guy Melamed has told the Daily Record that he is aware of interest from Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Guy Melamed’s deal with St Johnstone is set to expire at the end of this season having only penned a short-term deal with the club last October.

His form for the Scottish side has attracted interest from the Football League over the course of this campaign. Both Sunderland and Ipswich Town have been credited with interest in the 28-year-old.

Now, Melamed has moved to open up on his future.

Speaking to the Daily Record, the Israeli attacker has confirmed he is aware of the interest in his services. Melamed revealed he has spoken with his agent about his future, admitting it is “very flattering” to be attracting attention from elsewhere.

Here’s what he had to say:

”I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest. It’s very flattering to me.

“I’ll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals.”

With Melamed’s words in mind, it awaits to be seen how his situation pans out this summer.

Sunderland and Ipswich both present options for the attacker but he stated he would not rule out the possibility of a return to Israel.

For Callum Davidson’s side, Melamed has chipped in with seven goals in 23 games, also providing three assists.

The striker featured frequently in a successful campaign at McDiarmid Park.