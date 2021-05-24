Hull City defender Reece Burke is currently facing an uncertain future at the KCOM Stadium.

Hull City will need to bring in a new centre-back if the ex-West Ham United man decides to leave when his contract expires next month.

Here are three defenders the Tigers could target as they prepare for life back in the Championship-

Ryan Porteous, Hibernian

The former Scotland youth international has been attracting attention from the EFL recently and would be ideal for Grant McCann’s side.

Porteous, who is 22 years old, has risen up through the youth ranks at Hibs and has played 91 times for their first-team so far in his career, chipping in with eight goals from the back.

Sam Lavelle, Morecambe

He spent time on the books at Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers before linking up with Morecambe in 2017.

The 6ft 3inc defender has since become a huge player for the Shrimps since then and has helped them reach the League Two Play-Off final against the odds this season.

However, Derek Adams’ side will face a battle to keep him and he would be a decent option for Hull.

Rob Atkinson, Oxford United

Oxford swooped to sign him in January 2020 from non-league side Eastleigh and that has turned out to be an inspired signing for the U’s.

It would be no surprise to see a Championship club come in for him this summer after his impressive past season in League One.