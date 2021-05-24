Bristol City have set their sights on a swoop for Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson, Football Insider has claimed.

Bristol City will be looking to strengthen their ranks this summer after a thoroughly disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Nigel Pearson, who has committed his long-term future to the Robins, will be looking to make a vast improvement on their 19th place finish.

Now, it has been claimed that the club are sizing up a swoop for one of League One’s top defenders ahead of next season.

Oxford United centre-back Rob Atkinson is being lined up by Bristol City, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

The 22-year-old defender enjoyed a thoroughly successful season with the U’s, starring for Karl Robinson’s side. Across all competitions, the former Fulham youngster played 44 times, netting two goals and providing one assist.

He joined the club back in January 2020 and has successfully nailed down a starting spot since returning from a loan stint with Eastleigh.

Atkinson was a mainstay in the second half of the season, starting in every League One game since Boxing Day.

Before this season, Atkinson had picked up most of his senior experience playing in the National League.

He featured 32 times for Fulham’s U23s but also made 39 National League appearances during stints with Braintree and Eastleigh.

Having successfully made the jump up to League One, it will be interesting to see if Bristol City can tempt him to the Championship this season.