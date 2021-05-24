Cheltenham Town are looking to bring Exeter City striker Ryan Bowman up to League One with them, Gloucestershire Live has said.

Cheltenham Town are preparing themselves for League One football after winning the League Two title this season.

Michael Duff will be looking to strengthen his ranks in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2021/22 season. Now, it has been claimed that the Robins have got their eyes on a new attacking addition.

Gloucestershire Live has claimed that Cheltenham have set their sights on Exeter City striker Ryan Bowman.

Duff is a known admirer of the 29-year-old and looked at bringing him to the Jonny-Rocks Stadium back in January. However, after a deal failed to materialise earlier this year, the club are reportedly set to reignite their interest this summer.

Bowman enjoyed another decent season in front of goal for the Grecians as they narrowly missed out on the play-off spots. He netted 14 times in 42 league games, including two hat-tricks.

His contributions this campaign take him to 34 goals and five assists since joining back in January 2019, appearing 112 times across all competitions.

Bowman is entering the final year of his deal at St James’ Park, so it will be interesting to see how Exeter respond should a bid come in from Cheltenham Town.

A move to Cheltenham would see Bowman given the chance to play League One football for the first time in over 10 years. He last featured in the third-tier during his time with Carlisle United.