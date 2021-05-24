Hull City will not be making a bid for Gillingham defender Jack Tucker, Hull Live has reported.

Hull City are among the sides to have been linked with a move for Tucker ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old put in a number of impressive performances for Steve Evans’ Gillingham side last season. He featured 50 times across all competitions, chipping in with a goal and three assists.

Now, amid claims of Hull’s interest, a report has emerged revealing the Tigers’ stance over a potential swoop.

As per Hull Live, Grant McCann’s side will not be pursuing a deal for Tucker this summer. The report states that a bid for the Gillingham academy graduate is unlikely amid the claims of significant interest in his services.

Among the other sides linked are fellow League One promotion winners Peterborough United.

With Hull unlikely to make a bid, the door as opened for Posh to swoop in ahead of any other clubs lining up a move for Tucker.

Darren Ferguson will be looking to bolster his ranks before their long-awaited return to the Championship, so it will be interesting to see if Tucker is a player he looks to bring to London Road.

At just 21, Tucker has already played 86 times for the Gills’ senior side.

He has been an ever-present figure in the side since breaking through their youth academy. Tucker was named the club’s Young Player of the Year for a second season in a row earlier this month.

It awaits to be seen if Gillingham are able to fend off interest in the defensive prodigy this summer.