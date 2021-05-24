Coventry City were interested in Luton Town striker James Collins before he agreed a move to Cardiff City, CoventryLive has reported.

Coventry City will be in the market for new signings this summer after a successful first campaign back in the Championship.

Mark Robins’ side secured their second-tier status with a 16th place finish, enjoying a successful end to the season. The Sky Blues with 49 goals, with top goalscorer Tyler Walker netting eight league goals.

Now, it has been revealed that Coventry have been eyeing up a potential striker deal, only for one of their Championship rivals to swoop in for an agreement.

As per Coventry Live, Coventry were among the sides sizing up a deal for Luton Town striker James Collins.

The 30-year-old striker will be leaving the Hatters this summer but, despite the Sky Blues’ efforts, he won’t be linking up with Robins’ men.

Cardiff City announced a deal earlier this month to bring the forward to South Wales. Collins put pen to paper on a two-year deal with the Bluebirds, bringing an end to his four-year stay at Kenilworth Road.

With Collins no longer available, it will be interesting to see who Coventry City identify as an alternative.

The Coventry-born player would have been a shrewd acquisition for the Sky Blues. In his time with Luton, Collins netted 83 goals in 172 outings, helping them in their rise to the Championship.