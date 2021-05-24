Cardiff City are considering a move for Derby County’s Martyn Waghorn, according to Football Insider.

The former Wigan Athletic and Rangers man will become a free agent this summer if he doesn’t agree on a new deal with the Rams by the end of next month. Now Football Insider has been informed by a recruitment source that Cardiff have joined Ipswich Town in ‘monitoring’ Waghorn’s situation at Derby, with the Rams ‘also keen to extend his deal’ this summer.

The 31-year-old has been at Derby since 2018, where he joined from Ipswich and the striker has gone on to make 123 appearances and score 30 goals during that time. His last goals came in the extraordinary 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on the final day of the Championship season. His two goals helped secure Derby’s Championship status for another season.

Waghorn’s most successful spell came at Scottish Premiership side Rangers, where he scored 44 goals in 78 games, between 2015-17. This sensational form earned him a move back to English Football and he signed for the Tractor Boys. He was only at Portman Road for a season and scored another 16 goals to finish as Ipswich’s top goal scorer for the season.

Waghorn was signed by Frank Lampard at Derby and became a regular in a side that narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League after a play-off final defeat to Aston Villa. However, this season was very different, and Derby were in the midst of a relegation battle. Waghorn finished as Derby’s second top goal scorer with five goals and was runner-up to fellow striker Colin Kazim-Richards who had scored eight goals.

However, Waghorn was Derby’s most creative player this season producing four assists in the Championship, the most by any of the Derby players.

While for Cardiff, this will be Mick McCarthy’s first summer in charge of Cardiff and with them narrowly missing out on a play-off spot this season. He’s now looking to add more quality to the side as he looks to push on in the next campaign. Cardiff have already secured a deal for James Collins and are also considering a move for Portsmouth’s Roman Curtis this summer. So, it looks like McCarthy and Cardiff will be very busy on the transfer front this summer.