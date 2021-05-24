Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Joe Murphy may have played his final game for the club against Morecambe yesterday, as per a report by the Irish Independent.

Tranmere Rovers will be in League Two again next season after losing to the Shrimps yesterday.

Murphy, who is 39 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and could be poised to leave Prenton Park.

The Irish Independent is suggesting that he could retire and focus on coaching now.

Read: Tranmere Rovers stance on Micky Mellon revealed

Whether Tranmere would be prepared to offer him a coaching role in some capacity remains to be seen as they lick their wounds after yesterday’s disappointment.

Murphy joined the Merseyside club last August and made 12 appearances for them in all competitions this past term.

He had previously played for Tranmere as a youngster and was brought back last year to add more experience and competition to their goalkeeping department.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international has racked up over 600 appearances in his career to date.

He has played for the likes of Scunthorpe United, Coventry City, Huddersfield Town, Bury and Shrewsbury Town in the past.

Read: Five candidates for the Tranmere Rovers job

Murphy’s deal at Tranmere expires soon and it appears he could have played his final game between the sticks for them now.

He wants to make the step into coaching and it will be interesting to see what this summer has in store for him.