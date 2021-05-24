Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster has played down the possibility of a surprise move to Manchester City this summer.

Foster, 38, has just capped his third season back at Watford. He left the Hornets way back in 2007 for Manchester United but would later establish himself in a seven-year spell with West Brom.

Contracted to Watford until 2022, Manchester City were last month linked with a summer move for the Englishman – The Sun claimed City could bring in Foster as no.2 to first-choice keeper Ederson.

Now speaking to Watford Observer, Foster said of those links:

“It’s the way that paper talk goes, you’ll always get linked with other teams and other other things will come up but at the end of the day it’s all just paper talk.

“I’ve never heard a single thing about this and that’s what these media outlets need to do. They need to fill some column inches so they put two and two together and most of the time come up with six or seven.”

Foster having been an ever-present in the Watford side in the two seasons prior to this, has started to share the no.1 role with Daniel Bachmann.

Both goalkeepers featured 23 times each in their campaign just gone but it was the Austrian who was Xisco Munoz’s preferred no.1.

The season ended in promotion for the Hornets after Munoz’s arrival gave the club a huge uplift, ending with an unexpected 2nd-place finish after Vladimir Ivic started as the man in the dugout.

Foster’s loss would be a huge blow to Watford whether he plays as second-choice next season or not – he’s a hugely experienced player who’s loved by Watford fans, but a move to City could prove very tempting for the former Manchester United man.