Gillingham are hoping to keep hold of their key players this summer, as per a report by Kent Online.

Gillingham have already lost Jack Bonham, Jordan Graham and Conor Ogilvie and want to avoid any other departures.

Kyle Dempsey impressed for the Gills this past season and is likely to be a wanted man going into the summer.

Luton Town, Barnsley and Nottingham Forest were said to be keen on him in January, as reported by Football Insider.

However, Gillingham boss Steve Evans has no intention of selling key assets like Dempsey over the coming months and has said: “We need to try and keep our stronger players now and make us stronger than we were, because the challenge in League One will be tougher with clubs like Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham and Wycombe, who are all very strong, plus the likes of Bolton, it is a tougher league.”

He added: “I hope we can keep all of the players. Vadaine (Oliver), people like that, I hope they will all be there, we can’t lose the players we have lost and then sell others, that would make it almost impossible.

“Last summer we had six contracted players, we have similar numbers now and we have a lot of work to do in six weeks to get our squad in place for the start of the season.”

Keeping Dempsey especially would be a massive boost for Gillingham going into next season.

The former Carlisle United, Huddersfield Town, Peterborough United and Fleetwood Town man adapted to life in Kent with ease and was named the Gills’ skipper last term.

Evans will be praying that the likes of Barnsley, Luton and Nottingham Forest have now moved onto other targets this summer.

Gillingham finished 10th in League One this past term and were seven points short of the top six.