Newcastle United have discussed a deal for Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Newcastle United could look to hand the youngster a Premier League move this summer.

Joseph, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and Wigan are facing a battle to keep him.

He was the subject of a rejected bid by Barnsley in the January transfer window, as per a report by Wigan Today, whilst journalist Alan Nixon suggested that League One side Blackpool were interested.

Joseph joined Wigan’s academy at the age of 13 and has risen up through their youth ranks. He has broken into their senior side this past season and scored five goals in 16 games in all competitions.

This past campaign provided him with an opportunity to get some senior experience under his belt in the EFL.

Joseph is being tipped for a bright future in the game and it is no surprise to see Newcastle linked with him.

The Toon Army have a big summer ahead of them as Steve Bruce gears up for his third season at the helm.

Joseph would be a good long-term option for the North East club if they were able to land him.

Barnsley and Blackpool were linked this past winter but it is yet to be known whether either still have an interest.