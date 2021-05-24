Hull City are waiting to hear back from George Long regarding their contract offer to him, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have offered the goalkeeper a new deal with his current one expiring at the end of next month.

Long, who is 27 years old, is on the radar of Millwall and could be poised to leave the KCOM Stadium for the Lions.

The stopper lost his place as Hull’s number one to Matt Ingram this past season.

The Tigers’ boss, Grant McCann, has said: “We’re quite fortunate really, that we’ve got quite a lot of players under contract which is great. It gives us a starting point in terms of recruitment for next season and what we need to recruit around.

“On the players, the people like George Long, Reece Burke we’re in discussions with those to see if we can come up with a new deal. Offers have been made to their representatives and we’re just waiting to hear back.”

Long joined Hull in 2018 and has since made 65 appearances for them in all competitions.

Prior to his move to East Yorkshire, he had spent his whole career to date on the books of local side Sheffield United.

He played 123 times for the Blades, as well as having loan spells away at Oxford United, Motherwell and AFC Wimbledon during his time at Bramall Lane.

The Tigers will need to bring in a new goalkeeper if Long is to move to Millwall.

They are awaiting to see if he decides to accept their offer of a new contract or whether he is London-bound.