Middlesbrough ‘are bound to’ see ‘outside interest’ in midfielder Paddy McNair this summer, according to Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough ultimately missed out on the play-offs this season but were mightily close to achieving such a feat until the final stages of the campaign. A huge factor in their relative success was midfielder Paddy McNair.

The Northern Ireland international played in every single match for Middlesbrough and is likely to be awarded with the club’s player of the season accolade later this month.

Although naturally a central midfielder, McNair was primarily utilised at centre-back. At first this was due to injuries to defenders, but manager Neil Warnock soon realised that he preferred McNair in this position instead of being utilised further forwards.

His versatility and performances across the 2020/21 season mean Middlesbrough are at risk of losing him this summer. The report states that Warnock will have a tough task of ‘warding off any outside interest’ in the coming months and that the club are bound to receive a few probing calls.

Following his arrival from Sunderland for a fee believed to be in the region of £5 million, McNair has gone on to play over 100 times in all competitions, the most appearances for any club so far in his career. During that time he has scored eight goals and registered 12 assists.

He originally came through the illustrious academy system at Manchester United and was given his Red Devils debut under Louis van Gaal. He played 27 times before making the switch to Sunderland where he spent two years before moving to local rivals Middlesbrough in 2018.