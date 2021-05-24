Middlesbrough loanee Neeskens Kebano has spoken to Teesside Live about his move to the Riverside.

Middlesbrough signed Kebano from Premier League side Fulham in January and he enjoyed a successful spell at the North-East club. The winger played 18 times, scoring once and assisting four during his time there.

It is testament to his quality that although Middlesbrough signed plenty of wingers last season, Kebano was one of the first names on the teamsheet when fit.

The likes of Yannick Bolasie and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing joined in the same window. Whereas Marcus Tavernier, Duncan Watmore, Djed Spence, Marvin Johnson and Hayden Coulson were all already at the club fighting for a starting berth.

Reflecting on his time at Boro, Kebano spoke extremely highly of the atmosphere at the club and the camaraderie with his teammates, as well as with the coaching staff.

“The mood of every player in the changing room was excellent,” he said.

“I’ve been in many changing rooms and that one was one of the best I have been in.

“We were together. We’d be in early to train until about one, but most of us would not go home until about four because we would just hang around, chatting, laughing, playing cards. It was very good.

“Sometimes when you join a new team you might need a little time to settle yourself and integrate yourself into the group. But with this group, after two days I was already feeling like this was home.”

The 27-time Democratic Republic of Congo international has returned to his parent club Fulham, who will play in the same division as his previous loan club Middlesbrough next season following their relegation.

He is in line to feature prominently for the Cottagers in the Championship with both Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ademola Lookman returning to their parent clubs Chelsea and Red Bull Leipzig respectively.

Kebano was asked about his immediate future and claimed that he would return to the Riverside if the opportunity arose.

“I would consider every option, especially Middlesbrough if it ever was an option.

“I’m yet to speak to Fulham because their season is not yet over. So I don’t yet know what the plan is going to be for me.”

Middlesbrough are also exploring options elsewhere, with free agent Junior Hoilett high on their list. Simiarly, a deal for Nathaniel Mendez-Laing is a possibility, whilst they would like to sign Yannick Bolasie, but the Everton man may have priced himself out of a move given his high wage demands.