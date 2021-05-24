Sunderland are condemned to another season in League One following their 3-2 aggregate loss against Lincoln City in the play-off semi-finals.

Lee Johnson’s side are gearing up for a fourth-straight season in League One. It comes after a season of two halves contrasted by Phil Parkinson and Johnson, who brought about a huge upturn in form following his December appointment.

But the Black Cats’ form started to dwindle as they neared the season finale – first, their automatic promotion hopes went out of the window and now they’ve crashed out of the play-offs, leaving large sections of fans outraged at Johnson and his playing staff.

The summer ahead will likely see a lot of departures with several big names nearing the end of their contracts, and loan players set to return to their parent clubs – one of those being Jordan Jones. The Scot joined on loan from Rangers in January and would rack up 20 League One appearances, scoring three goals and assisting four.

The 26-year-old has already stated that he wants the permanent move and Steven Gerrard’s side have set the asking price at a reasonable £600k. After Sunderland’s play-off disappointment though, it remains to be seen whether or not Jones still wants the permanent move.

But a good option on the free market is Josh Ginnelly – the 24-year-old joined Preston North End midway through the 2018/19 season as a talked-up Football League prodigy, but that hype has faded.

Last season he spent time on loan with Hearts. It was a small upturn in his fortunes as he scored three goals in his six league appearances, with the Scottish club now keen on a permanent move following his Preston release.

He only ever featured six times in the Championship for Preston having been loaned out to Bristol Rovers in the 2019/20 season, but at 24 he remains a player yet to hit the prime years of his career. After some years of loan spells and insecurity over game-time, a new, permanent club could bring about that early hype and Sunderland could well be the perfect club for that.

For Hearts, Ginnelly played on either wing but is predominantly a left-sided player. Despite his Preston flaws he likely won’t be short of suitors going into the summer given his prolific form with Hearts and his young age, and playing in a Sunderland side that want to attack under Johnson could really see the Englishman prevail.

It’d certainly be a gamble from Sunderland – Ginnelly’s fitness and injury woes has often held him back, but given a full pre-season Ginnelly could finally settle down, and whoever signs him up might just have a real player on their hands.