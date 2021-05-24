Nottingham Forest need to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer, after Chris Hughton’s Red managed just 37 goals in 46 Championship outings – the second-lowest amount in the division.

It was only their East Midlands rivals Derby County who scored less in the Championship. Nottingham Forest undoubtedly struggled throughout the course of the campaign and if Hughton is to restore any sort of play-off credibility at the club, then he needs to be active in this summer transfer window.

The club are yet to make their retained list public. Reports have backed the club to release a handful of first-team players though, with Sammy Ameobi the standout name on a list which also includes the likes of Glenn Murray and Yuri Ribeiro.

Murray was at one point Hughton’s favoured striker. The 37-year-old scored twice in 16 Championship appearances for Forest with last season’s top-scorer Lewis Grabban scoring six and Lyle Taylor four across the entire Championship season.

Grabban, 33, and Taylor, 31, remain Hughton’s main goal-scoring outlets going into the 2021/22 season which more than likely won’t be enough for them to compete in the second-tier, and so bringing in a proven Championship striker will be of grave importance this summer.

One such player on the free market is Famara Diedhiou. The Senegalese striker had spent four seasons at Ashton Gate, reaching double-figures for Championship goals in three of those – he scored eight in the season just concluded.

Throughout the course of the campaign though, Diedhiou’s contract situation was a pressing one for the club and it’s ultimately ended in a break up, with Diedhiou taking to social media to say the outcome was not what he wanted.

Middlesbrough have been strongly linked with the 28-year-old throughout, having tried to sign him in January. Those links seem to have quietened down though and it could open the door for any other suitor to come in and recruit Diedhiou, who’s scored 46 Championship goals since his Ashton Gate arrival in 2017.

Still an active and proven Championship striker, and a few years younger than what Hughton already has at his disposal, Diedhiou to Forest could be a really shrewd signing for the Reds.

He operates well as the lone striker. His pace is matched by his power and his eye for goal brings that all together to make for a quality Championship player on his day. With him on board, Hughton would have an attacking department with proven depth alongside Taylor and Grabban, but those two alone don’t look as though they’ll deliver the goods next season.