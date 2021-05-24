Newcastle United are advancing in their pursuit of Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, as per a report by the Daily Mail.

Newcastle United are keen to win the race to sign the Scottish Premiership man ahead of Championship title winners Norwich City.

Ajer, who is 23 years old, appears poised to move on from Celtic this summer and is a wanted man.

The Norway international has also been linked with Leicester City, as per a report by Leicestershire Live.

Norwich will be looking to get their recruitment right this summer after securing an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

The Canaries need to learn from their failings from last time they were in the top flight to avoid a repeat.

Ajer is someone who would give Daniel Farke’s side more competition in their defensive department.

However, it appears Newcastle are pushing hardest to sign him as Steve Bruce looks to boost his backline for next season.

Ajer has been with Celtic since 2016 and has made 170 appearances for the Glasgow giants in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

The 6ft 6ft defender will be looking forward to the next chapter of his career and is not short of suitors in England.

Norwich have been linked with a swoop for him but will have to face competition from Newcastle and Leicester if they are to land his signature.