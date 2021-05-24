Norwich City are expected to sell Emiliano Buendia this summer, as per The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Norwich City are poised cash in on their starlet for the right price over the coming months.

Buendia, who is 24 years old, is on the radar of Premier League duo Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The Athletic reads: “Buendia and his employers accept this is the right time for him to take the next step in his career and the expectation is that he will depart in the upcoming market.”

Read: Norwich City boss was considered by AFC Bournemouth last year

Norwich are back in the top flight after a blistering past season under Daniel Faroe but could be dealt a major blow this summer if Buendia leaves.

The Argentine has played a huge role in their promotion this past campaign and made 41 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 15 goals in 17 assists.

Buendia joined the Canaries in 2018 from Spanish side Getafe, who will be due some money if he is sold on this summer.

He helped Norwich go up in his first year at the club and was then part of their side relegated from the Premier League in 2020.

Read: Norwich City-linked midfielder to have talks with Manchester United

Farke’s side need to get their recruitment spot on this time around to stand a chance of survival.

Buendia is expected to move on this summer though which will be a sucker punch for the East Anglian outfit.