Huddersfield Town remain in talks with Richard Keogh over a new deal, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Huddersfield Town may well keep the experienced defender for another year.

Keogh, who is 34 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month.

He joined Huddersfield in January and made 16 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

The Terriers are continuing their negotiations over him staying but Yorkshire Live hints that his role next term may be more of a mentoring one.

Keogh is an experienced player in the Championship and has racked up over 650 appearances in his career to date.

He played for Derby County from 2012 to 2020 and featured in 356 games for the Rams, chipping in with 12 goals from defence.

Keogh left Pride Park after eight years in October 2019 and waited until last year to get back into the came when MK Dons came calling.

He then spent the first half of the past season with Russell Martin’s side in League One before Huddersfield threw him a Championship lifeline this past winter.

Prior to his move to Pride Park, the Republic of Ireland international played for the likes of Bristol City, Carlisle United and Coventry City.

Keogh is a useful player to have in and around the dressing room and Huddersfield remain in discussions over the possibility of him staying for another 12 months.