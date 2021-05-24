Peterborough United are yet to hold talks with Siriki Dembele over a new deal, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United are facing a battle to keep the in-demand winger at London Road.

Demeble, who is 24 years old, is out of contract at the end of next season (2022) but will be put on the transfer list if he doesn’t agree terms on a new contract.

This is the policy the Posh comply with so they avoid losing key assets for nothing.

However, the Peterborough Telegraph say Darren Ferguson’s side are yet to even open talks with him about an extension.

Dembele is a wanted man going into this summer. Watford, Bournemouth and Brentford are believed to be ‘big admirers’ of him, as reported by The Sun in January.

Nottingham Forest also tabled an offer for him in the last transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Dembele joined Peterborough in 2018 from Grimsby Town and has been a key player for the Posh over the past three years in League One.

The pacey wide man has played 123 times in all competitions since his move and has scored 26 goals to help them return to the Championship now.

He had spells as a youngster with Dundee United, Ayr United and the Nike Football Academy before Grimsby took a gamble on him in May 2017.

Demeble spent the 2017/18 season with the Mariners in League Two and scored four goals in 37 matches to earn a move to Peterborough.

Ferguson’s side could now lose him with plenty of clubs linked.