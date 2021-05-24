Charlton Athletic will be looking to bolster their squad over the summer.

Charlton Athletic’s boss Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his first full season at the helm.

One player he could look to sign for the Addicks this summer is Jackson Irvine, who he managed at previous club Hull City.

The Australia international is currently due to become a free agent at the end of next month with his contract at Hibernian expiring.

Irvine, who is 28 years old, has impressed since joining the Scottish side in January and they are keen to tie him down on a new deal.

However, he is attracting interest from elsewhere and could be tempted by a return to England.

Irvine had a positive relationship with Adkins during their time together at Hull and the Charlton boss may be keeping close tabs on developments.

The energetic midfielder moved to the UK from Australia as a youngster and had spells at Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County before Burton Albion signed him in 2015.

He scored 11 goals in 49 games for the Brewers to earn a move to Hull a couple of years later.

Irvine played 112 games for the Tigers over three years in East Yorkshire but left last summer.

Charlton will be looking to gain promotion next term and he would be ideal for the London club this summer. Would they be able to lure him to League One?