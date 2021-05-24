Sheffield United are ‘focusing’ on Slavisa Jokanovic as their next manager, claims The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Jokanovic, 52, has been linked with the Sheffield United position for the past several weeks. Chris Wilder’s March departure seems an age ago now and since, the Blades have gone on to finish rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

Several names have been linked with the Bramall Lane job – K.V. Oostende boss Alexader Blessin was strongly linked at one point but now seems to be out of the running, with caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom still in contention to land the permanent role.

But Jokanovic seems a favoured appointment among fans and Nixon’s latest update will give them cause for optimism going into the summer ahead:

Focus on Jokanovic for now … https://t.co/s6F3hgQOwO — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 23, 2021

Previously of the likes of Fulham and Watford, the Serb has two promotions to his name from the Championship – his Watford side finished 2nd in the Championship back in 2015 whilst he guided Fulham to promotion via the play-offs back in 2018.

The biggest stumbling block between Jokanovic to Sheffield United though are his reported wages.

Currently the manager of Qatari club Al-Gharafa, Jokanovic earns a reported £2.5million-a-year – after tax. Nixon previously wrote in The Sun on Sunday (04.04.21) that Sheffield United will ‘have to come close’ to that figure to tempt him to South Yorkshire.

Earlier in this month, reports claimed that United had approached Jokanovic over the possibility of him becoming their next manager.

It seems like he’s still the no.1 choice among the Blades hierarchy given Nixon’s most recent update, but when we can expect to see Wilder’s permanent successor names is anyone’s guess.