Swindon Town have been managerless since John Sheridan departed last month, with the club going on to finish in 23rd-place of the League One table.

Swindon Town have been relegated into League Two after a disastrous season. Richie Wellens was the man who started the season in charge, though he would be replaced in November by Sheridan who left Wigan Athletic.

Sheridan would oversee 33 games in charge of Swindon and win just eight of them, condemning the club to relegation before heading for the exit.

Now managerless, former Colchester United boss John McGreal is being strongly linked with the club and The Sun’s Alan Nixon reaffirms that the 48-year-old is ‘firmly in the frame’:

He is firmly in the frame https://t.co/KsUaFsHiBZ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 23, 2021

The Telegraph (via Swindon Advertiser) claimed last week that McGreal was a serious contender for the Swindon Town job – he spent four years at Colchester United previously, leaving in 2020 after overseeing 202 games in charge of the Us.

He won 76 of those to leave with a win percentage of 37.6% but to date, it remains his sole managerial experience.

Other names have been linked to the job including former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler, as well as former Exeter City, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers boss Paul Tisdale.

McGreal though as it stands seems to be the leading candidate to take over at Swindon Town, and he’ll have quite the job on his hands this summer if he’s to prevent Swindon from free-falling down the Football League.