Watford and Arsenal are ‘keeping a close eye’ on Hibernian’s Josh Doig, reports journalist Ekrem Konur.

Doig, 19, has been linked with a move to England throughout the season. Reports back in January linked him with both Millwall and Sunderland whilst Stoke City were later credited with an interest.

Now though, it’s Watford and Arsenal who seem to be the two front-runners after Konur’s latest transfer update:

Hibs have the full-back on a long-term contract and so any club looking to bring him in this summer will likely need to cough up a decent transfer fee.

Watford upon their promotion to the Premier League could well do with a left-back to provide more cover for Adam Masina and Doig looks as though he fits the bill.

Having only turned 19 earlier this month, the Scot has just completed his first full season with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership, featuring 28 times in the league and scoring the one goal.

He’s proved a real talent up in Scotland and it’s no surprise now to see big-hitters like Arsenal join the race – that though could spell bad news for Watford.

Game-time at either club might be limited for the youngster but with Watford there seems to be a much clearer path into the starting line-up.

The Hornets might even consider loaning him out straight away which, for the player could either work out as the club would hope, or it could lead to a long line of loan deals.

Either way, Doig is a man in-demand now and it looks as though his move to England is edging ever-closer.