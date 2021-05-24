Bournemouth crashed out of the Championship play-offs at the hands of Brentford over the weekend, casting huge doubt over the club’s short-term future.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side took a 1-0 lead into their play-off semi-final second leg v Brentford but would lose the game in west London 3-1, ending their play-off hopes for this season.

It came after an inspired turnaround from Woodgate but he looks set to lose a crop of players after it was confirmed that they’ll be playing in the Championship for another season, and The Athletic already reports that defender Lloyd Kelly has ‘plenty of top flight suitors’.

Kelly, 22, is a long-term target of Liverpool’s. Last summer, the Reds were reportedly ready to ‘revive their interest’ in the Englishman but ultimately wouldn’t move – Kelly would go on to make 38 Championship appearances for the Cherries in the season just concluded.

Elsewhere, The Athletic’s Ahmed Shooble and Oliver Kay go on to write how ‘a Russian club is thought to have offered more than £10million’ for Philip Billing.

The Dane has been a standout performer for the Cherries – he’s flourished under Woodgate’s watch having scored eight goals in his 36 Championship appearances, playing in a more attacking no.10 role.

Both Kelly and Billing are two of the names who Cherries fans will be expecting to depart this summer. The likes of David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma will no doubt have interest as well and it could mark the beginning of a vast clear-out on the South Coast.

On the plus side, Bournemouth could rake in some serious money this summer and if reinvested properly, they can become top-six challengers again next season.