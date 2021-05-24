Middlesbrough have been linked with moves for both Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones and now after Sunderland’s demise in the League One play-offs, those moves might have taken a step further.

Wyke and Jones were both involved during Sunderland’s League One play-off semi-final defeat to Lincoln City. Lee Johnson’s side are condemned to another season in the third-tier and it looks as though they could lose a host of key players next month, with a number of contracts expiring.

Wyke is one of those out of contract and Sunderland Echo report that the club are set for ‘crunch talks’ with the 31-goal striker, whilst Jones is set to return to parent club Rangers.

The pair were linked with Middlesbrough earlier in the year – Boro are in desperate need of attacking additions following the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher and given the locality, moves for Wyke and Jones could be shrewd.

Jones though is previously reported to be keen on a permanent move to Sunderland. That might change after their League One status was confirmed for another year but Rangers seem keen on offloading the Northern Irishman anyway with a £600k price tag reported.

Neil Warnock’s side could be take advantage of the situation then – Football League World credited the Boro with an interest in both Wyke and Jones back in March and they’ve not moved for anyone else since.

Jones shone on loan at Sunderland in the second half of this season and whilst Wyke has had his critics, his goals were imperative for the Black Cats in their failed bid for promotion and that’s something Warnock will need next season.